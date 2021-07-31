Food truck offering free meals to Richmond residents using locally grown food

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Food trucks are a dime a dozen in the River City but one stands apart from the rest by serving farm-fresh food to people in need for free. That is the mission of Sevatruck, a nonprofit that gives out meals to unserved communities.

While the organization started in the Washington D.C. Metro area, it started the first Richmond truck just a few weeks ago. In less than a month it has already served more than 600 meals to people in need.

“It’s always a good time to give back to the community, but there was definitely even more need after COVID and during COVID,” said Molly McMahon, executive director of the Richmond truck.

She said the SevaTruck’s menu is inspired by the produce donated from local farmers, such as corn and cucumbers.

“So we’ve been making burritos with all vegetables, summer squash, carrots, tomatoes, cucumber salads, I’ve made cantaloupe cucumber salads, as well,” McMahon said. “So it’s really just about giving healthy food, food that we would eat ourselves, giving it to people who don’t always have access to it.”

SevaTruck RVA has three upcoming events on Aug. 21, 25 and 26. They will be serving nutritious, vegetarian food free of charge.

She said they’ve had a terrific outpouring of support from the community asking how they can help out with the truck. You can learn more about how to help online here.