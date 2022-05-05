COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — The annual Fort Clifton Festival, traditionally held the weekend of Mother’s Day at Fort Clifton in Colonial Heights, has been rescheduled for September.

According to a Facebook post from the Colonial Heights Department of Recreation and Parks, the postponement was because of the rain forecasted in the area the weekend of the festival. The festival is now set to take place Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept 25.

The Fort Clifton Festival is held at Fort Clifton, a civil war-era fort and archaeological site on the Appamattox River in Eastern Colonial Heights. Vendors sell food and handcrafted items, and civil war-era artifacts are on display as well.

The festival was cancelled in 2020 because of COVID-19, but returned in 2021. For more information about the festival and its postponement, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 804-520-9390.