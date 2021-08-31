Fort Lee asking for help gathering supplies for Afghan refugees

FORT LEE, Va. (WRIC) — Afghan refugees are temporarily staying at Fort Lee near Hopewell as they take their next steps in the VISA process and plan their resettlement.
Many of these refugees are without enough clothing and families staying at Fort Lee are in need of things for babies and young children.
Fort Lee officials shared a list of needs with the Prince George County government.
One major need is summer clothing and a Facebook post from Prince George County explains that new or gently used clothes are preferred. These clothes will be some of the first that people acquire as they rebuild their lives here in the United States.
Clothes should be conservative with no logos or inappropriate language.
The following clothing items are needed:
- Underwear for woman and girls
- Leggings for girls and women (critical need)
- Sports bras (critical need)
- Shirts for women size Small/Medium (preferably light material with ¾ to long sleeve)
- Long skirts size Small/Med
- Closed toe shoes women sizes 7-8
- Socks size 7-8 women
- Underwear men and boys
- Pants size 34 and below for men
- Shorts size 34 and below for men
- Shirts all sizes
- Belts size 34 and below
- Closed toe shoes sizes 7-8 for men
- Socks sizes 7-8 for men
- All sizes for boys clothing
The following other items are needed:
- Toys
- Coloring books
- Playing cards
- Games for kids
- Soccer balls
- Volley balls
- Backpacks
- Duffel bags
- Nail clippers
- First aid kits
- Masks
- Blankets
- Electric kettles for warming tea and baby bottles (critical need)
- Phone chargers
- Personal hygiene items
Anyone wanting to provide personal hygiene items is asked to donate travel sized bottles instead of full size.