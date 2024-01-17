RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Fortis College in Richmond will host the American Dental Association Foundation’s “Give Kids a Smile” event, offering youth free dental care.

The annual event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, Feb. 5. It will be held at the college, located at 2000 Westmoreland St., with the event taking place in Suite A.

According to Fortis College, those that will attend will receive a visual oral screening and a fluoride varnish application — as well as goody bags with oral hygiene sample products.

In addition, there will be oral health demonstrations to help children improve their flossing and brushing techniques.

A study from the Center for Disease Control shows that more than half of young children ranging from ages six to eight years old have at least one cavity.

“This event provides our students hands-on dental experience while simultaneously addressing a vital health need in our community,” said campus president Barry Brooks. “We look forward to raising awareness for proper pediatric oral care and bringing the Richmond community together – one smile at a time.”

To RSVP for this event, call 804-323-1020 and dial extension 1837.