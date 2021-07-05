Foundation pays off mortgage for widow of Virginia State Police trooper

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)– The widow of a Virginia State Police trooper no longer has to worry about paying the mortgage on her Hanover County home.

It’s all thanks to one foundation helping the family through a tragedy.

In September 2015, Trooper Nathan-Michael Smith died in a crash while responding to an emergency call. He was on his way to assist another trooper. Nathan-Michael Smith never had the opportunity to live in his family’s current house.

His wife, Jennifer Smith, has been making house payments on the home they built together.

“This was our dream house,” she said.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which gives support to families of fallen law enforcement officers and firefighters, made sure Smith’s family remained in the place they call home. The foundation’s Fallen First Responder program covered the mortgage payments for Jennifer Smith.

“It’s breathtaking honestly,” Jennifer Smith said. “You know, you never think something like this would happen, but when it does you kind of start trying to put your life back together and then someone reaches out with such a touching gift, you’re kind of lost for words.”

She believes it’s just one example that shows the strong support system available to families of first responders.

“For me, it lets me know that his memory is still alive and his death was definitely not in vain and then that people still care,” Jennifer Smith said.