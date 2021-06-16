FOUNDER’S DAY: Health Brigade – 50 years of serving Richmond’s inner city

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Health Brigade is Virginia’s first and oldest free clinic, offering a variety of medical, mental health and health outreach services to those in need.

The Richmond-based nonprofit group is one of the recipients of the 8News Founder’s Day Donation Drive.

“Our mission is to provide exceptional health services to the least served, in a caring and non-judgmental environment,” Julie Sulik, Health Brigade’s PR Manager, told 8News. Care is emphasized for marginalized communities, the underinsured or uninsured, and those who do not have access to necessary day-to-day resources.

Opened in 1970 to assist students, the clinic’s services over the decades have expanded to healthcare for the homeless, women’s reproductive healthcare, HIV health services, community outreach and healthcare for transgender people. The clinic provides community outreach services through education, HIV testing and offering the only needle-testing program in central Virginia.

Health Brigade is committed to providing trauma-informed care to create a safe and transparent environment for the trust and empowerment of patients. They seek to not only remain vigilant and respectful of the trauma endured by their patients, but to resist re-traumatization under their care.

Looking to help? Health Brigade’s food pantry is looking for any non-perishable items that are light and easy to carry including protein drinks, canned vegetables and fruits (especially pop-top style cans), and any source of canned nonperishable protein, like peanut butter and tuna.

They are also in need of items like socks, diapers, household cleaning supplies, sheets, toiletries , and even makeup supplies for clients with limited access to everyday resources.

A full list of needed items is available online.

For more information on Health Brigade, visit www.healthbrigade.org/.