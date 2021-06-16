FOUNDER’S DAY: Soles4Souls – providing relief, fighting poverty, protecting the planet

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Soles4Souls is an international organization helping to provide shoes and clothing to the impoverished, disaster relief efforts and small businesses. They have helped distribute 51 million pairs of shoes and clothing items across 129 countries and all 50 states since 2006.

And this year, they are one of the recipients of the 8News Founder’s Day Donation Drive.

“Shoes help to prevent injury and illnesses, as well as providing dignity to those in need,” according to information from Soles4Souls.

The organization’s distribution efforts are environmentally motivated as well. According to statistics from www.weardonaterecycle.org, around 70 pounds of textile waste is created by the average U.S. citizen each year. Donated items are kept out of landfills and given new purpose to those who need them.

Along with direct aid to those in need of shoes and clothing, donations are provided to developing nations to launch small businesses. The income generated from reselling donated items helps create jobs and fight poverty in areas with fewer resources.

“Our goal that fuels our mission is to create $1 Billion in economic impact by 2030,” director of the Virginia/D.C. division, Stephanie Hathaway, told 8News.

You can host your own Soles4Souls shoe and clothing drive by contacting Stephanie at stephanieh@soles4souls.org or visiting www.soles4souls.org/virginia/#contact-us to submit an inquiry.