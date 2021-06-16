FOUNDER’S DAY: Tech for Troops – bridging the technology barrier

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Tech for Troops was started in 2013 after a mother and son saw an influx of returning soldiers who needed access to technology and opportunities to build their skill sets.

“Many veterans face two significant barriers when competing in the modern workforce: the lack of a computer and the lack of the skills needed to effectively use that computer,” according to information from Tech for Troops.

Their mission became to educate and empower veterans with computers, skills and information technology workforce training.

This organization is featured as part of our annual 8News Founder’s Day Donation Drive.

The organization provides devices such as laptop and desktop computers, tablets, cell phones, other computer accessories, and training services to veterans in need for free. Donated items vary from functioning and unneeded to non-functioning but in otherwise good condition. All donated devices are then refurbished and wiped of all previous data before finding their new homes.

“As a Marine Corps Veteran, I’ve always been a servant and today I get to support my brothers and sisters who need our help,” Mark Casper of Tech for Troops told 8News.

Tech for Troops makes donation pickups within a 35 mile radius of Richmond, picking up 25 computers or more on any given day. The nonprofit is in need of passcode-disabled computers, tablets and cell phones, as well as computer mice, keyboards, servers, routers, switches, wiring, stereos, and gaming consoles.

They ask for only modern flat-panel monitors, no cracked screens and no printers or scanners.

To schedule your donation, or for more information, visit www.techfortroops.org/.