FOUNDER’S DAY: Urban Baby Beginnings – family health, emotional and financial support

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Urban Baby Beginnings is a nonprofit healthcare and community organization aimed at connecting parents to professional and paraprofessional healthcare services as well as providing them a culturally diverse support network.

This Richmond-based nonprofit is featured as one of our Founder’s Day Donation Drive recipients this year.

Their mission is to reduce negative outcomes and isolation experienced by families during the prenatal, postpartum and early childhood years, and to combat systemic barriers to proper resources.

According to data from United Way, 38.4% of Richmond families fall under the poverty line.

Urban Baby Beginnings seeks to close that gap by giving families what they need to thrive. During COVI(-19, the nonprofit distributed nearly 2.9 million diapers and other baby essentials to over 7,500 families.

“For our moms, a supply of diapers provides better health for their babies, enables their emotional well-being and allows more time to work with their babies in daycare,” Phyllis Bradley of Urban Baby Beginnings told 8News. “The opportunity to dream bigger, have healthier babies, have extra time to earn income … begins with a diaper. It can change everything.”

For more information, or to donate, visit www.urbanbabybeginnings.org/.