Founding member of Wings and The Moody Blues brings his music and story to RVA

RICHMOND, Va.(WRIC)–Denny Laine, a founding member of Wings and The Moody Blues, is performing tonight at The Tin Pan. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018 with The Moody Blues. The 90-minute “Songs and Stories” show features Denny performing solo acoustic versions of songs from his expansive career including his days with The Moody Blues, Ginger Baker’s Air Force, Wings and others with an emphasis on classics from the Band On The Run and The Magnificent Moodies albums. A natural storyteller, he also shares behind-the-scenes anecdotes about some of the legendary musicians, like Paul McCartney, that he has worked with and the places he has been throughout his remarkable career. Plus, he’ll discuss the impact of how key influences such as Buddy Holly and Chuck Berry helped shaped his own music. You can learn more about his music, the show and learn about getting tickets here.

