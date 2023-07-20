PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WRIC) — Three tennis courts have been converted into a new multi-sport area in Central Virginia, which opened on Wednesday.

Four new pickleball courts and one tennis court have opened at Temple Recreation Park on Wednesday, July 19. Members of a local pickleball group, as well as residents and county staff attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony and for the courts’ first uses.

According to the Association of Pickleball Professionals, participation in the sport has increased an astonishing average of 158.6% over the last three years. These new courts are part of the staggering 130 new pickleball courts built per month throughout the U.S., according to USA Pickleball.

Prince George County Parks and Recreation Commission member Larry Heidorn stated that the new courts will be open from sunrise until sunset.