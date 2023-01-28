RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — William Fox Elementary School’s backyard and playground have reopened to the public more than 11 months after the school closed due to a fire.

According to an Instagram post from the school’s Parent Teacher Association, the gate by the garden shed on North Stafford Avenue is open. The rules for the playground and field are the same as before the closure — no bikes, dogs or adult league sports — and the playground will close each day at dusk.

On the night of Friday, Feb. 11, a fire caused extensive damage to Fox Elementary. In March, the school board unanimously voted to renovate the school instead of rebuilding.