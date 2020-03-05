Free admission to area historic sites during Time Travelers Weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Who says you need a DeLorean to go time traveling? You can travel 400 years into the past next weekend with free admission.

Time Travelers Weekend is a Richmond tradition that invites tourists and locals alike to discover the area’s treasures spanning 400 years of fascinating history. 24 of the area’s historic sites will offer visitors a “Passport” to time-travel during a special admission-free weekend, March 14-15. Each site will offer complimentary admission to visitors who show a Time Travelers Passport, available via download from the participating locations’ websites. You can download a Passport here.

There are 24 sites participating this year, from the Valentine’s Wickham House and Agecroft Hall to the John Marshall House and the Poe Museum. But we have some new sites too, like Patrick Henry’s Scotchtown. There are sites participating across Richmond, Chesterfield and Henrico – the Chesterfield County Museum and Historic Jail, the Virginia Randolph House and many more.

This is a fantastic opportunity for Richmond Region residents to experience some of the historic sites right in their backyard, including places they’ve visited before and sites that they’ve been meaning to attend but haven’t gotten around to yet. It’s a great, family-friendly event, and to participate, all you need to do is go to any of the participating location’s websites and download the Time Travelers Passport.

The Valentine will also have some hard copies of the Passport. The passport isn’t required for admission, but it is fun to use the passport to cross off all the sites you visit and it contains additional information about all the participating locations.