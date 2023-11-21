COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Colonial Heights is gearing up to host a Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the beginning of December.

The Christmas tree lighting event will take place in the front and side yard of the Colonial Heights Courthouse at 550 Boulevard, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2.

This is a free event that will have hot chocolate, a children’s craft station and a photo booth for guests to enjoy. There will also be musical performances from the Tussing Children’s Choir, Colonial Heights High School Choir and a live band.

The Colonial Heights Food Pantry will be on-site at the event and encourages those attending to bring canned goods for donation.