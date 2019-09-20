Free Education Expo offering one stop shopping for area parents

RICHMOND, Va(WRIC)–RVA parents can learn about educational opportunities across the region at the Richmond Family Magazine Education Expo. It’s coming up on Sunday, September 22nd at the Dewey Gottwald Center at the Science Museum of Virginia.

Meet representatives from private schools and community colleges, tutoring services, financial aid resources, and more. You can attend break-out sessions and learn about topics such as computer science in schools, saving for higher education, single-gender education, and more. Explore the Science Museum exhibits for free after attending the Expo. You can also Enter to win a 2-night stay at Gaylord National Resort & Conference Center, including tickets to ICE!

You can read about all of the schools and organizations taking part here.