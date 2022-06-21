RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Free meals are available to Virginia families throughout summer through two meal programs, the Summer Food Service Program and the Seamless Summer Option.

The summer meals programs, which are funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, allow organizations to combine feeding programs with other activities in communities where at least 50% of children qualify for free or reduced-price school meals.

According to the Virginia Department of Education, last summer, meals were served under the programs at approximately 1,000 locations in the commonwealth.

“Thousands of Virginia students rely on nutritious free or reduced-priced meals during the school year,” Jillian Balow, Superintendent of Public Instruction, said. “The Summer Food Service Program ensures that students receive proper nutrition for their developing minds and bodies, even when they aren’t in school.”

The two programs operate through schools, public housing centers, community centers, playgrounds, camps, parks and houses of worship. Families may use the online USDA Meals for Kids Site Finder to find nearby summer meals program locations. Parents and others may also text “food” or “comida” to 304-304 to receive a list of nearby feeding centers.

Children ages 18 and under may receive meals at participating locations with no proof of identity required. Children receiving Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits are also eligible to access summer meals at Summer Food Service Program and Seamless Summer Option sites.