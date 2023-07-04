RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This week is kicking off the Music at Main concert series, a set of free concerts at Main Street Station that will run throughout July.

On Thursday, July 6, the band Legacy will be playing from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the station patio. In case of rain, the performance will be moved inside.

For the rest of July, there will be a free concert every Thursday in July between 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the station. Each concert will be hosted by CJ Richardson.

Here’s the lineup for the rest of the month:

July 13: Soul Expression

July 20: Dance Candy

July 27: J Tucker and the Krewe

The concert series is hosted in partnership with the Richmond Department of Public Works.

