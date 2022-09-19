RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A variety of fun events coming to Virginia State Parks shine a light on natural beauty open to all.

For ‘National Public Lands Day’ and ‘Bike Your Park Day” on Saturday, Sept. 24, state parks are engaging visitors with a wide variety of events – and doing away with parking fees for the day.

With the goal of encouraging the public to volunteer at Virginia State Park, there are 38 events scheduled including a shoreline cleanup. an educational trail program and a ‘Bark in the Park’ guided canine hike.

‘Bike Your Park Day’ encourages visitors to bring their bicycles to state parks for a ride. More information about that as well as park locations, features including trails is available on the Department of Conservation and Recreation’s website.