RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Free goat yoga will be coming to Stony Point Fashion Park for two Wednesdays this month.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19 and on Wednesday, July 26.

Each yoga session is 30 minutes long — with additional free time to play, cuddle, and take pictures with the adorable goats.

Participants must sign up for a time slot, as well as sign a waiver prior to entering the goat area.

Children must be older than 10-years-old to practice yoga.

Yoga mats will be provided, and participants are recommended to avoid wearing tank tops.