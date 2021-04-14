Fresh food-focused: Birdhouse Farmers Market returns for 15th season

Birdhouse Farmers Market returns for another season in Richmond on Tuesday, May 4. The market is held every Tuesday in May to November from 3 to 6:30 p.m. (Photo provided by the farmers market)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Local Virginia vendors, fresh produce and a good time are what you will find on the opening day of the Birdhouse Farmers Market.

The farmers market will return on Tuesday, May 4 from 3 to 6:30 p.m. The market happens every Tuesday, rain or shine, from May to November and is located between the Randolph Community Pool and Petronius Jones Park, at 1507 Grayland Avenue.

Market Manager Kate Ruby told 8News that the market will start like it ended last year with COVID-19 regulations in place. This means that social distancing guidelines must be followed, customers must wear masks at all times and no pets are allowed at the market.

“We have options for everybody in terms of shopping,” Ruby said. “That is you can still shop online if you prefer. If you don’t want to come in to the market you can get curbside service and you can also preorder.”

Ruby said all those shopping methods will speed up the time that you can get through the market.

“We still are extremely limited in the number of vendors that we can have but we have a couple new ones that we are excited about and that’s SoulSmith Kombucha and Rappahannock River Mushrooms,” Ruby added.

Birdhouse Farmers Market vendors sell Virginia-grown produce only, cut flowers, meat, specialty baked goods, and more. This year’s vendors include: Agriberry, Amy’s Garden, Byrd Farm, Chaotic Good Tempeh, Craft Bakehouse, Deer Run Farm, Hazel Witch Farm, J Bird Supply, The Mayor Meats, Meadow Acre Gardens,My Empanada, One Hive Farm, Owl Spoon Water Kefir, Rappahanock River Mushrooms, Redemption BBQ, Shirefolk Farm, SoulSmith Kombucha Sub Rosa Bakery, Tomten Farm.

The Birdhouse Farmers Market is one of the few markets in the area that accepts SNAP benefits. (Photo provided by the market)

The market is one of the few in the area that accepts SNAP benefits.

“When [customers] arrive at the market they come to the welcome tent and swipe their card for as many tokens as they want to use. We give them $1 tokens. We double the amount of tokens — in other words, if you want to spend $20 in tokens, we are going to give you $40.”

But there is one healthy catch!

The number of tokens that customers receive for free from Birdhouse Farmers Market must be spent on fresh fruits and vegetables.

“It is a great deal and we have doubled the amount of SNAP that we did last year from the year before and we expect it to double again this year,” Ruby said.

SNAP benefits can also use the market’s online ordering system. Click here for more information.

