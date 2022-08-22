RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The disability community of Richmond got to experience a special day at the Diamond this weekend as the first-ever “Inclusion Day” took place on Sunday, Aug. 21.

The event, hosted by the Friendship Circle of Virginia, offered 10,000 free tickets to the disability community of Richmond and their family and friends. The day was meant to highlight and celebrate disability inclusion and mental health and was full of increased accommodations for both physical and mental needs.

For the day, increased accessible seating was available, and ASL services, special dietary accommodations and lower speaker volume were provided. Care was also taken for an easier sensory experience, with sensory supplies, a special sensory zone, and a sensory-friendly entry gate.

Sarah Kranz-Clement, founder and director of Friendship Circle, said that the event gave many families the chance to experience something completely new.

“We’ve had people that have been able to say ‘We’ve never been able to come here with all of my family because we have one person in a wheelchair and my other kids can’t sit together with them, and this is the first time we’ve come to a game because now we can be together,'” Kranz-Clement said. “It’s really about bringing people together and having fun and friendship. And especially after this pandemic, I think we all know how friendship and getter together important it is.”

Inclusion Day was originally scheduled for 2020 but had to be postponed.