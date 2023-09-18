RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — When The Wiz returns to the stage in Baltimore on Saturday, 50 years after it first premiered, a Richmond man in the audience will know he helped bring the revival to life.

And when “The Kill Room” comes to big screens across the nation, B.K. Fulton will know he helped bring Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson together for the first time since Pulp Fiction.

The musical, the movie, and countless other films, stage productions and books are being produced out of the Virginia native’s creative space in the Shockoe Slip. It’s the center of what has quickly become his Soulidifly Productions media empire.

THE ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENS

When you walk in, it’s the books that grab your attention first.

“A book is a gift you can open more than once,” Fulton said. “And it was a gift in my life. It changed my whole life.”

Fulton didn’t like to read much as a child. Surprisingly, he often wrote, but he didn’t like to read. And by the time he got to college, he was struggling to read anything that was required to complete the engineering degree he’d chosen. He was failing. He said it wasn’t possible to focus on succeeding, so he went to the library to plan his escape from college instead.

“I went into the library,” Fulton said. “And I think it was kind of divine, but I ended up in the E-185 section. “And in any Dewey Decimal system, that’s the section on black people. And so the first book I picked up was a book about Lewis Howard Lattimer. I was like, ‘Oh my God. A guy whose family’s from Virginia helped invent lights?’”

Dozens of books on African-American achievement were the beginning of Fulton’s own lightbulb moment — they helped motivate him to finish not one, but three degrees.

Fulton’s first career in communications and technology spanned two-and-a-half decades before retiring as Verizon’s Mid-Atlantic Region President at 49. The stories he read in those books have served as the underpinning of a new career.

He’s written 16 books for both children and adults. He’s produced and co-produced films from thought-provoking dramas and historical fictions to splashy action films with A-listers.

He’s produced the Tony-nominated Broadway revival of August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson with John David Washington and Samuel L. Jackson along with The Wiz, which will hit Broadway in spring 2024.

Fulton says he is producing big shows to make money and leave room to continue telling forgotten and lesser-known stories. 8News asked whether his production company might be telling any Richmond stories soon.

“There are quite a few, in fact,” Fulton said. “I mean, Virginia is at the epicenter of the origins of our nation. There are a lot of beautiful stories of allies and excellence.”