From the sky to the classroom: Pilots fly in school supply donations to local airports

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A unique donation drive was held at airports across the area featuring pilots flying in free supplies for kids in need at local schools.

The event took place on Saturday, August 14, and the sites collected thousands of dollars in school supplies from pilots who flew in from across Virginia with some even flying in from out-of-state.

The school supplies purchased by the pilots will be going directly to Chesterfield County Public Schools or Richmond Public Schools as a part of their larger Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive at The Diamond on the 25th.

Andrew Crider, one of the pilots and volunteers, said he is thrilled to make an impact on young lives in a special way.

“It is the pilots themselves who have purchased these supplies and are donating them to school children,” he said. “We collect them in boxes and have the pilots fly in to donate them.”

Crider said the goal for the donation event was to inspire students to achieve well in school in addition to potentially becoming a pilot one day themselves.

“We have gotten several boxes that have been stacked to the brim with papers, markers, chalk, backpacks,” he said. “I am really excited about it. I know I have more than enough to fill this aircraft four times over.”