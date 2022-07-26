RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Cyclists pedaling for a purpose zipped through Richmond Tuesday afternoon.

The focus of a coast-to-coast journey is raising funds to assist with research on Alzheimer’s, a type of dementia that affects memory, thinking and behavior, according to the Alzheimer’s Foundation. The organization estimates that 6.5 million people of all ages suffer from Alzheimer’s.

The Bike4Alz Riders and support vehicles will stop at the University of Richmond’s Phi Gamma Delta clubhouse on Old Fraternity Row to connect with their fellow fraternity brothers and then have a celebratory meal. The cyclists are students at Western Kentucky University at Bowling Green.

All proceeds from the 2022 ride will benefit Alzheimer’s disease research.

For over a decade, members of Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity at Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green have taken part in coast-to-coast bicycle rides every other summer to help fund research.

Nine of the past rides have raised an average of $70,000 each for the Alzheimer’s Association and Alzheimer’s Disease research. The 2021 team exceeded that amount by $30,000.

This year’s ride started in San Francisco on May 22 and will end in Virginia Beach on July 28 with a goal to exceed last year’s donations.

Each rider raised approximately $1,500 to cover personal and shared group expenses during the past school year to participate and brought along their own bicycle.