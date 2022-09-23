RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s officially pumpkin season in Richmond!

The Pumpkin Patch at Gallmeyer Farms, located at 4506 Millers Lane, is now open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day through Halloween — and admission and parking are free.

Guests are invited to pick their own pumpkins, pre-picked pumpkins and fall veggies. Specialty pumpkins will be sold at The Veggie Stand. There will be straw bales, corn shocks, decorative gourds, mums and other all-natural seasonal decor. Gallmeyer Farms’ unpasteurized pure honey will also be sold at The Pumpkin Patch.

All families in the Richmond area are invited to enjoy free hayrides, picnics and even a straw bale maze. On weekends, local vendors will set up on the farm’s vending field with display crafts and food.

No pets are allowed at The Pumpkin Patch.

For more information, visit Gallmeyer Farms’ website.