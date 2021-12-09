Gary Clark, other NFL Alumni hosting vaccine event at Bon Secours Training Center

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) – In an effort to build more confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine, NFL Alumni Health is partnering with the Richmond City and Henrico County Health Districts as well as Bon Secours for a mobile vaccination clinic at the Washington Football Team’s former training camp facility.

The event, which will take place on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bon Secours Training Center, is part of a campaign by NFL Alumni Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to organize similar events all over the country. Over 50 current and former NFL players are participating in the campaign, using their voices to encourage people to get informed about the vaccine.

Richmond native, former NFL linebacker and current NFLA Richmond Chapter President Dion Foxx, and two-time Super Bowl Champion and three-time all-pro wide receiver Gary Clark are two of the former players who will be present at the event in Richmond.

Clark does not claim to be the foremost expert on vaccines but encourages those who are apprehensive or curious to talk with experts, who will also be present to answer any questions.

“If I want to learn how to catch passes or run routes, I’ll go to Art Monk, I’ll go to Ricky Sanders, I’ll go to Jerry Rice,” Clark said. “I’m not going to a linebacker to learn how to run routes, I’m going to the best receivers.”

Clark says everything his healthcare provider told him about the COVID-19 vaccine made him think it was in his best interest to get vaccinated, and that his main goal for the event is to give as many people as possible the same opportunity to get informed.

“For me, it was a no-brainer, but don’t ask me if you should get vaccinated or not. Ask a healthcare provider who knows what they’re talking about and get a true answer from an expert in that field,” said Clark. “If you care about your family, and care about the health of your family and yourself, go talk to a healthcare provider.”

Also present at the event will be former Hokies and Atlanta Falcons running back and NFLA Richmond Chapter Vice President Ken Oxendine, former Washington Football Team linebacker and two-time Super Bowl winner Ravin Caldwell and former Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Riddick Parker. In addition to meeting former players and learning about vaccines, attendees can also enter to win an autographed NFL alumni football.

“We’re grateful to the NFLA for creating memorable experiences to encourage people to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Danny Avula, Director of Richmond and Henrico Health Districts. “The NFLA has incredible reach into our communities and we’re happy to partner with them to get our community protected.”

Eligible participants will be able to get vaccinated for free, and the first and second doses of all three vaccines will be available, including boosters. More information about the event is available at www.nflalumnihealth.org/covid-19 and information for more opportunities to get vaccinated in the Richmond area can be found at www.vax.rchd.com.