PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia student artists have a chance to be spotlighted at an annual art showcase later this year.

The Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) is holding its VSBA Student Art Contest this spring and is asking for entries.

Art submissions will be broken down into elementary, middle and high school student categories. Three pieces of artwork per category can be selected per school division.

Photography or artwork created while participating in a school art program will be accepted. No piece of artwork may be larger than 18 inches by 24 inches.

The deadline for submissions varies depending on the school board region, as the artwork will be judged during the annual Spring Regional Network Forums, which occur across the state.

Art needs to be submitted by the following dates, depending on the school board region:

Eastern region : March 5 King and Queen, Caroline and Richmond counties, among others

: March 5 Southside region : March 7 Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico counties, among others Colonial Heights, Petersburg and Richmond cities

: March 7 Central region : March 12 Albemarle, Buckingham and Louisa counties, among others

: March 12 Southern region : March 13 Appomattox, Charlotte and Prince Edward counties, among others Danville and Lynchburg cities

: March 13 Blue Ridge region : April 17 Montgomery, Roanoke and Wythe counties, among others Martinsville, Radford, Roanoke and Salem cities

: April 17 Valley region : April 18 Augusta, Frederick, Rockingham and Shenandoah counties, among others Buena Vista, Harrisonburg, and Staunton cities, among others

: April 18 Tidewater region : April 25 Accomack, Sussex, Williamsburg/James City and York counties, among others Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk and Virginia Beach cities, among others

: April 25 Southwest region : April 30 Carroll, Lee and Wise counties, among others Bristol, Galax and Norton cities

: April 30 Northeastern region : May 8 Arlington, Fairfax, Prince William, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties, among others Alexandria, Fairfax and Fredericksburg cities, among others

: May 8

One first-place winner will be chosen from each category from each region. Their artwork will be spotlighted at the annual convention. It will then be framed and hung up in the VSBA offices until next year’s Regional Spring Network Forum, at which point it will be returned.

For more information on the contest and to learn how to submit your artwork, visit the VSBA website.