RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Garden Glow at Maymont will return in mid-October, providing dramatic artistic lighting displays that will transform the historic architecture and gardens into a magical experience for the whole family.

This year, the event is projected to be bigger than ever, with expanded seating and art installations on the Carriage House Lawn, as well as food trucks, fire pits, a Glow Bar and Glow Shop where an array of twinkling, glowing souvenirs can be purchased. Alcohol will be available for purchase for guests aged 21 and older.

Visitors will enter Maymont at the Magnolia Gates, located at the north end of the Hampton Street parking lot. The self-guided walking tour will include illuminations through the Italian Garden, the WestRock Woodland Trail and the Japanese Garden, with local artists Jeff Dobrow and Alfonso Pérez Acosta creating one-of-a-kind art installations on-site.

The Garden Glow event will take place on select dates from Thursday, Oct. 13 through Sunday, Nov. 6.

Ticket Pricing:

Tickets will be available online in advance and can be bought at the gate for an increased price. Advance ticket pricing can be found below:

What to bring:

Close-toed shoes are recommended

With temperatures expected to drop after sunset, warm layers are recommended

Valid ID is required for those wishing to purchase alcohol

What not to bring:

Pets are not permitted at Maymont, with the exception of trained service dogs as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)

The historic pathways through the Japanese Garden will not accommodate strollers. Stroller parking will be available in Glow Village

A map of Maymont can be found online here.