RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Back for the second year, the 2023 James River Week offers a weeklong event series in September for outdoor enthusiasts of all ages throughout the Metro-Richmond area.

The weeklong celebration of Virginia’s longest river will begin Saturday, Sept. 10 with the James River Regional Cleanup, and will end Saturday, Sept. 17 with the James River Park System 50th Anniversary Party, with a multitude of events in between.

“Whether volunteering, experiencing your first batteau trip, participating in a paddle adventure, or devouring delicious oysters, we encourage you to spend some time this week connecting with the James and your fellow river-lovers,” the online release stated.

The culmination of efforts by the James River Advisory Council, Maymont and James River Association produced events offering recreational, environmental, and educational activities in, on and around the James River. The week encourages participants to enjoy the many benefits of the James, as well as brings awareness to the critical issues it faces.

For a full list of events, visit the James River Week event page online.