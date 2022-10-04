RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Flying Squirrels’ season may be over, but the fun still has not stopped for the year at the Diamond.

The team announced Friday that the Flying Squirrels will be hosting “Squirrel-O-Ween,” the Diamond’s annual Halloween celebration, on Friday, Oct. 28 this year. From 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., the team will provide a safe and fun environment for children to trick-or-treat in the stadium.

The event will also feature hayrides around the Diamond’s warning track and a Halloween costume contest with prizes for kids as well as dogs. Nutsy and Nutasha will also be at the event to take photos with fans.

Attendants will be able to park in the Diamond’s parking lot for free.