HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Educators from the Virginia Living Museum are bringing live animals commonly found in the James River ecosystem to a demonstration at the Libbie Mill Library in Henrico in celebration of James River Week 2022.

Held in partnership with the Keep Henrico Beautiful organization, the event will take place Saturday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 2100 Libbie Lake E St., Richmond, and is open to people of all ages.

The live animals used in the demonstration will be brought in to complement the organization’s lecture-style presentation.

James River Week 2022 takes place from Sept. 10 through 17. The celebration will consist of a week-long series of events including boating tips, a river clean-up, trivia night, a hiking excursion and more.