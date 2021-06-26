Gilpin community gathers for field day event

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority worked with multiple local partners to throw a field day event in the Gilpin community.

The Gilpin Gathering Field Day was held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ralph Stuckey with RHHA, says they combined planning for a community day and bike ride to create one event to engage with the families in the neighborhood.

The event included music from the Virginia Union University band, food, field day games, crafts and a relay race. Stuckey says they wanted to get people’s energy up and get people out of the house after the pandemic.









The event was lively and loud, drawing large crowds of people to participate in the fun activities.

Some of the big parts of the event were a 5k bike ride in morning starting at Greater Mt. Moriah Baptist Church and three on three basketball competition with Ray Nebelett.

The Richmond Fire Department, Richmond Ambulance Authority and Richmond Police Department participated in the event as well. There were tables set up for information about job recruitment and emergency prevention.