RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A non-profit initiative that has sent over a thousand kids in need to camp over the last 17 years just completed another annual give-a-thon.

Send-A-Kid-To-Camp, an initiative organized by Richmond non-profit Project Give Back To Community, has been sending kids in need in the Richmond area to summer camps and after-school activities for more than 17 years.

This year, a give-a-thon event at the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia gave attendees a chance to donate. Last year, they blew past their goal of 100 scholarships with 345 scholarships.

Send-A-Kid-To-Camp was created by Project Give Back To Community co-founder Clovia Lawrence after her godson died at the age of 12.