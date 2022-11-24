RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Giving Heart’s annual Thanksgiving feast will be underway in just a few hours at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.

It’s the largest feast of its kind in the city. Those in need can walk in and pick up a meal or get it curbside.

A flood of volunteers has been working behind the scenes all week, slicing ham and turkey, packing pies and cranberry sauce for those in need.

Similar to last year, they won’t be allowing folks to sit down, only pick up meals in line with COVID-19 safety.

As of Monday, The Giving Heart said they had already reached capacity — 2,600 — for senior deliveries.

The organization is not only giving away food, they’re also handing out toiletries, gloves, hats, giving flu shots to those who need them, among other things.

The feast starts at 11 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m., and curbside pickup starts an hour later at noon.