Giving Heart Thanksgiving feast is back and bigger than ever this year

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Richmond’s largest Thanksgiving feast is back and bigger than ever this year at the Richmond Convention Center.

A tradition for over a decade, the Giving Heart Thanksgiving feast, is prepared to feed 4,000 people Thursday. That’s one thousand meals more than last year.

“There is definitely a need,” Vicky Nielsen, founder and lead organizer told 8News during preparations. “I’m just so glad that through our donors and through our volunteers, we’re able to say we recognize that this is happening in our community, and we want to do something about it.”

Set up will be similar to last year’s feast. Because of COVID-19, you will not be able to dine-in but can walk in for meals on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Ahead of Thursday, you could also order curbside meals in advance. Those picking up curbside meals are asked to arrive between noon and 2 p.m. at 5th Street between Leigh and Marshall Streets.

People who want to walk in for a meal can do so between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.