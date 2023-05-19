PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Students at Walnut Hill Elementary in Petersburg will have an unusual new way to play during gym class, as the city has partnered with a non-profit to install a rock climbing wall.

The project was completed with the help of KABOOM, a national organization that aims to “provide safe and engaging play spaces for kids across the country.”

“It is a testament to the power of community partnerships and the importance of safe and engaging play spaces for kids,” said Dr. Tamara Sterling, Superintendent of Petersburg Public Schools. “This is just the first of many projects to come.”

Students and staff at Walnut Hill Elementary celebrate the installation of the new wall. (Photo: Petersburg Public Schools)

The wall features three color-coded “bouldering” routes — that is, climbing routes that don’t require a harness or rope and stay relatively close to the ground. The wall also has a hinged crash pad that can be lowered to uncover the wall

School officials said they already have plans to work with KABOOM on improvements to playgrounds at Walnut Hill and nearby Lakemont Elementary.