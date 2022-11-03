RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One of the most famous movie monsters is coming to Richmond on Thursday as part of a special movie screening for the 68th celebration of “Godzilla Day.”

Godzilla Day is recognized every year on the anniversary of the debut of the very first Godzilla film to hit theaters on November 3, 1954.

As part of Godzilla Day 2022, special one-day-only screenings of the 2002 film “Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla” will be showing for the first time in the U.S. in over 450 theaters nationwide. This includes two theaters in the Richmond area.

You can catch this special showing at the following theaters on at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3:

BTC Movieland at Boulevard Square, 1301 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard in Richmond

Regal Westchester Commons, 361 Perimeter Drive in Midlothian

Godzilla fans in Northern Virginia can see a showing of the film at Paragon Village, located at 51 Towne Center Boulevard in Fredericksburg. The movie will also be playing at 7 p.m.