RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s been a rollercoaster building up to this year’s Flying Squirrels baseball season and the wait isn’t over just yet. On Saturday, March 4, Squirrels fans had some fun and went nuts at Nutzy’s Block Party — the first day to buy single game tickets.

The event featured music, tickets, food, and high fives with Nutzy himself — something five year old Dylan Jones was sure to take part in.

“I did a high five,” Jones said.

Jones was one of the first in line today to meet Nutzy at the party, and when the players step up to bat on April 7, he will also be first in line.

“I get to watch the team with popcorn and I get to eat it!” Jones exclaimed.

However, no one is more ready than Squirrels CEO Todd “Parney” Parnell. He was thrilled when he saw the ticket sales line led all the way up to around the first base line.

“I’m almost at a loss for words,” Parnell said. “That is not humanly possible.”

Even though the season has not started yet, there is plenty happening for the Squirrels. The City recently approved $3.5 million worth of renovations to come to the Diamond, and the team looks forward to an entirely revamped stadium estimated for 2025. They are also ringing in the 2023 season with a new card-only, cashless policy.

“I think today’s positive result is a little bit because of all the things going on,” Parnell said.

The famous Diamond is ready for changes, but Parnell noted Saturday’s block party proved the team still has its same dedicated fans.

“Listen to this,” the CEO chuckled as fans cheered, kids laughed, and a DJ played music. “Just listen to it.”

Some fans like Ian Scott, who was born and raised in Richmond, have never missed a baseball season here in the “River City” and is excited for the upcoming changes.

“I’m excited we’re getting a little bit of money back into the stadium and I’m excited we’re getting baseball back here in Richmond,” Scott said.

Parnell thinks the day’s turn out is an indication that the Squirrels are in for a home run of a season, regardless of what happens on the field.

“People don’t come to The Diamond for wins and losses,” Parnell started. “They come to The Diamond to make memories.”

For information on how to purchase tickets online, visit the Squirrels online.

