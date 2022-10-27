GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Goochland County Parks and Recreation is inviting residents to enjoy a day of fall season festivities this Saturday.

The Goochland County Fall Festival is happening on Oct. 29 at the Goochland Sports Complex, located at 1800 Sandy Hook Road. From noon to 4 p.m., children and their families can enjoy special crafts, a petting zoo, pony rides, bounce houses and partake in a costume contest.

Credit: Goochland County Parks and Recreation

In the event of rain, the event will be pushed to Sunday, Oct. 30, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit Goochland County Parks and Recreation’s Facebook page.