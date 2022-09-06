GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Goochland Branch Library will be hosting its first “Therapy Dog Reading” night on Tuesday, allowing kids to strengthen their reading skills with the help of a therapy dog.

The program is available for kindergarten through 5th graders. Kids will be able to practice reading in a relaxed environment alongside trained therapy dogs from Caring Canines.

The program will run from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Parents can call the Goochland Branch Library at 804-556-4774 to reserve a time for their children to participate.

Other upcoming dates for the program include Tuesday, Oct. 4 and Tuesday, Nov. 1.

The Goochland Branch library is part of the Pamunkey Regional Library, a 10-branch public library system serving the counties of Goochland, Hanover, King & Queen, and King William.