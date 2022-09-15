GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Goochland Pet Lovers and Best Friends Animal Society are joining forces on Friday and Saturday to host a National Adoption Weekend event for those who are looking to find a furry friend to join the family.

The event will be held at the Goochland County Animal Shelter and Adoption Center, located at 1900 Hidden Rock Lane in Maidens.

Guests are invited to meet cats and dogs from the shelter on Friday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Adoption fees will range from $40 to $65, depending on the animal. While National Adoption Weekend lasts until Sept. 18, the Goochland shelter is closed on Sundays.

More information can be found on Facebook or through Goochland Pet Lovers’ website.