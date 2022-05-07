GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Dog lovers and canine companions rejoice! A fun-filled afternoon is headed your way soon.

The Rescue Dog Olympics and Adoption Event is set to take place on May 21, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery located at 4100 Knolls Point Drive in Goochland. The adoption event will offer a host of activities for owners and their furry friends, including contests, prizes, pet-centric vendors, food trucks, music and more.

Adoptable dogs from local rescue groups and shelters will be spotlighted at the event as “Gold Medalists,” each wearing a yellow “gold medal” bandana to indicate that they are searching for a forever home. Anyone with foster or shelter dogs is encouraged to attend the event to show off the dogs for adoption.

Credit: Goochland Pet Lovers

Goochland Pet Lovers, a nonprofit that works with the county to provide financial support, programs and community engagement activities for animal lovers and their pets, is hosting the event with support from a number of local sponsors, such as Dominion Energy, Cowardin’s Jewelers, the Giving Arts Foundation, Holiday Barn Pet Resorts and other organizations. The first Rescue Dog Olympics was held in 2018.

For more information about the event or how to become a sponsor, email Erica Ditzler, or visit Goochland Pet Lovers’ website.