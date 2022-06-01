GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Goochland is hosting a special recycling event exclusively for its residents this weekend.

On Saturday, June 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., residents are invited to the Old Goochland Fairground Property, located at the intersection of Sandy Hook and Fairground Roads, where they can shred secure documents and dispose of hazardous household wastes, such as aerosols, pool chemicals and devices containing mercury.

All documents must be removed from plastic bindings and casings before shredding. Disposal quantities are limited, so those who wish to participate are encouraged to go while supplies last. Get the full list of disposable items below:

Credit: Goochland County

For more details about this event, visit the county’s website or call 804-657-2025.