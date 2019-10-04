Gospel concert to benefit Dinwiddie Fallen Officers Scholarship Fund

Coming Saturday, November 30th, Gospel singer Jekalyn Carr will be performing at Mount Olivet Baptist Church in Petersburg. Proceeds go to the Dinwiddie Fallen Officers Scholarship Fund, which gives a Dinwiddie High School student who is pursuing law enforcement or criminal justice a scholarship.

The Dinwiddie Fallen Officers Scholarship Fund was established in 2013 by current Dinwiddie County Sheriff Donald Adams as a way to honor the fallen officers from the county. Since 2013, around $5,000 has been awarded to students.

This year’s fundraiser is the gospel concert. Tickets are available for purchase by contacting the Dinwiddie Sheriff’s Office, or at the door.

The event is Saturday, November 3rd from noon until 5pm at Mount Olivet Baptist Church, 800 Augusta Avenue in Petersburg.