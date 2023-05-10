RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Start your summer with music under the stars at Maymont’s two-night Summer Kickoff Concert on June 16 and 17.

Four local bands are set to perform over two nights. Bluegrass fans will want to catch South Hill Banks and The Wilson Springs Hotel on Friday, June 16, while yacht-rock band Three Sheets to the Wind and Allman Brothers’ tribute band Skydog will perform on Saturday, June 17.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. on Friday and 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The shows are open to all ages.

Two-night passes can be purchased in advance for $30 for adults and $15 for kids 12 and under. Single-night passes are available in advance or at the gate for $20 — or just $10 for kids. Further discounts are available for Maymont members and Museums for All participants.

Attendees are encouraged to bring picnic blankets and lawn chairs, but coolers, pets and outside food and alcohol are not allowed. For concert refreshments, Starr Hill Brewery will serve craft beers and seltzers (ID is required to buy alcohol) and food trucks will also be on site.

Event parking is available at the Historic Estate Entrance and The Robins Nature Center, in addition to street parking. The Farm parking lot will be closed.

For more information about the bands and event, visit Maymont online.