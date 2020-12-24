GREAT 8: Angel Tree for RACC, Virtual visits with Santa Claus, Tacky lights car wash & more!

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Once the presents have been unwrapped and the turkey is all eaten up, you may start asking yourself “what else is there to do now?”

Lucky for you, there are plenty of things going on this holiday weekend. Check out 8New’s list of can’t miss events for ways to keep you and your family entertained.

We encourage everyone to wear a mask and follow CDC COVID-19 and Virginia COVID-19 guidelines while attending the following events.

THURSDAY, DEC. 24: ANGEL TREE AT RACC

Blue Bee Cider will be hosting the annual Angel Tree again to collect donations for Richmond Animal Care and Control. All of the animals will have an item that they would love to unwrap or you can donate general items for the shelter. All the animals are up for adoption so you could also take one home!

FRIDAY, DEC. 25: VIRTUAL VISITS WITH SANTA

Make a virtual call to the North Pole! You can visit Santa live from the North Pole and enjoy entertainment. For extra fun, you can add storytime with The Clauses. You can even get a personalized pre-recorded message from Santa! This event is hosted by the Short Pump Towne Center. Get tickets here.

ALL WEEKEND: ILLUMINATE LIGHT SHOW

Enjoy the beauty of Christmas lights from the comfort of you car with this drive through display. The almost one million LED lights are synchronized to music you can tune into with your car radio. 5:30 to 10 p.m. nightly at Meadow Event Park on 13111 Dawn Blvd. in Doswell, Va. Tickets are $25 per car. Police, firefighters, ems, healthcare workers, and members of the military get free admission through Nov. 19 with a valid ID. Find more information and purchase tickets online here.

ALL WEEKEND: ILLUMINATION ON THE LAWN

Hermitage Richmond is inviting the community to participate in a new holiday tradition. The grounds at the senior living facility will be transformed into a winter wonderland display of holiday lights. The event is free.

SATURDAY, DEC. 26: SATURDAY BRUNCH AT SWITCH

80 spots are available to Saturday Brunch at Switch featuring RVA’s favorite mimosa towers. This event is lit! Book your reservation and enjoy great food and music by Carter Baldwin. Click here to book.

SATURDAY, DEC. 26: PHANTOMS OF FRANKLIN TOUR

Get a different kind of winter “chill” on this ghost walk tour where you’ll learn about Franklin Street’s ghastly past. 8-9 p.m. starting at 100 W Franklin Street. Tickets are $13-$17; you can find more information and purchase tickets online here.

SATURDAY, DEC. 26 AND SUNDAY, DEC. 27: TACKY LIGHTS CAR WASH AT TOMMY’S

Drive through the car wash decked out in lights and holiday décor. Organizers said they are transforming the car wash into a winter wonderland with over 50,000 lights, animations, music and even a mailbox to send your Christmas wish list to Santa! 7 a.m.- to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday at Tommy’s Car wash on 7048 Forest Hill Ave. $20 per car.

SATURDAY, DEC. 26 AND SUNDAY, DEC. 27: DOMINION ENERGY GARDENFEST OF LIGHTS

This is the first weekend of the annual display. Take a stroll through the gardens as they are illuminated with thousands of lights. 4-10 p.m. at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave. Tickets are $5-$18. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

