GREAT 8: Garden of Lights, the 43rd Annual Model Railroad Show and more!

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The holiday season has begun! This weekend there are tons of events happening in the Richmond area. Check them out and make sure to get tickets in advance while you can.

We encourage everyone to wear a mask and follow CDC COVID-19 guidelines while attending the following events.

ALL WEEKEND: PHOTOS WITH SANTA CLAUS SOUTHPARK MALL

Santa will be visiting Southpark Mall near Macy’s for photos and to listen to your Christmas wishes. This will be a contactless event with families sitting six feet away to ensure social distancing. Photos will be available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. You can make an online reservation here.

ALL WEEKEND: ILLUMINATE LIGHT SHOW

Enjoy the beauty of Christmas lights from the comfort of your car with this drive-through display. The almost one million LED lights are synchronized to music you can tune into with your car radio. 5:30 to 10 p.m. nightly at Meadow Event Park on 13111 Dawn Blvd. in Doswell, Va. Tickets are $25 per car. Police, firefighters, ems, healthcare workers, and members of the military get free admission through Nov. 19 with a valid ID. Find more information and purchase tickets online here.

ALL WEEKEND: DOMINION ENERGY GARDENFEST OF LIGHTS

This is the first weekend of the annual display. Take a stroll through the gardens as they are illuminated with thousands of lights. 4-10 p.m. at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave. Tickets are $5-$18. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

ALL WEEKEND: SIP AND SHOP HOLIDAY MARKET

Starting this weekend, Stoney Point Fashion Park will have a rotation of different artisans and vendors from around the area selling unique gifts. Beer, Wine and Spirits that will be available throughout the venue. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday to Sunday, Stoney Point Fashion Park, 9200 Stoney Point Parkway. Free.

ALL WEEKEND: 43RD ANNUAL MODEL RAILROAD SHOW

Explore seven different train displays, make a conductor hat and enjoy many other fun activities at this year’s show. Tickets are $13.50 to $15.50; you can purchase tickets and find more information online here.

FRIDAY, NOV. 27: GHOSTS OF CHRISTMAS PAST

Hosted by the Ashland Haunted History Tours, Ghosts of Christmas Past is a walking ghost tour! The tour will be filled with Christmas ghost stories that will take you through downtown Ashland. All tours meet in front of RED VEIN Escape in downtown Ashland (108 Robinson Street). Get your tickets in advance.

FRIDAY, NOV. 27: HOLIDAY WREATH WORKSHOP

Whine down from Thanksgiving at Hardywood on Friday! Enjoy a beer while you get crafty this holiday season. There will be a wreath-making workshop with fresh local greenery and more! Advance ticket purchase required.

SATURDAY, NOV. 28: LOLIPOPS — THE SNOWMAN

The holiday season is here! Celebrate with the Richmond Symphony this Saturday and hear the story of young boy’s magical friendship with a snowman. The concert will be in-person but you can always watch it online! Doors open at 10 a.m. Click here for ticket info.

