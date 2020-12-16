GREAT 8: Gardenfest of Lights, The Nutcracker; Tacky lights car wash and more!

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With the ending of Hanukah and less than a week away from Christmas there are plenty of events around the area to get you in the holiday spirit!

We encourage everyone to wear a mask and follow CDC COVID-19 and Virginia COVID-19 guidelines while attending the following events.

ALL WEEKEND: ILLUMINATE LIGHT SHOW

Enjoy the beauty of Christmas lights from the comfort of you car with this drive through display. The almost one million LED lights are synchronized to music you can tune into with your car radio. 5:30 to 10 p.m. nightly at Meadow Event Park on 13111 Dawn Blvd. in Doswell, Va. Tickets are $25 per car. Police, firefighters, ems, healthcare workers, and members of the military get free admission through Nov. 19 with a valid ID. Find more information and purchase tickets online here.

ALL WEEKEND: DOMINION ENERGY GARDENFEST OF LIGHTS

This is the first weekend of the annual display. Take a stroll through the gardens as they are illuminated with thousands of lights. 4-10 p.m. at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave. Tickets are $5-$18. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

ALL WEEKEND: CIS EXPRESS HOLIDAY TOUR

Communities In Schools of Chesterfield have set up a unique holiday lights tour featuring decorated homes in Hampton Park. The CIS Express will save you time during a typically crowded tacky lights tour. The express includes 10 holiday-themed stops from the comfort of your own car. Register for this free holiday tour here.

ALL WEEKEND: THE NUTCRACKER

The Richmond Ballet is releasing a recording of its annual production of The Nutcracker. You can stream the performance online here. $25-$125 depending on the package purchased.

ALL WEEKEND: TACKY LIGHTS CAR WASH AT TOMMY’S

Drive though the car wash decked out in lights and holiday décor. Organizers said they are transforming the car wash into a winter wonderland with over 50,000 lights, animations, music and even a mailbox to send your Christmas wish list to Santa! 7 a.m.- to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday at Tommy’s Car wash on 7048 Forest Hill Ave. $20 per car.

FRIDAY, DEC. 18 AND SATURDAY, DEC. 19: GHOSTS OF CHRISTMAS PAST

Hosted by the Ashland Haunted History Tours, Ghosts of Christmas Past is a walking ghost tour! The tour will be filled with Christmas ghost stories that will take you through downtown Ashland. All tours meet in front of RED VEIN Escape in downtown Ashland (108 Robinson Street). Get your tickets in advance.

SATURDAY, DEC. 19: SANTA LAND AT GREEN TOP

Santa is coming to Green Top in Ashland, Va. Reserve your spot in person the day of your visit and get a time slot good for up to 5 people. “Admission and capacity are being limited this year to allow Santa’s helpers time to sanitize all touch surfaces between each family visit.” Each family will receive a printed photo of their time with Santa! Event runs from December 13 to December 23.

SATURDAY DEC. 19 AND SUNDAY DEC. 20: VIRTUAL TEA WITH SANTA

The Hilton in Downtown Richmond isn’t letting the pandemic cancel their famous tea with Santa! This year it will continue as a virtual experience for families. The virtual tea will include storytelling and singalongs with Santa and his elf, and a special visit from the Snow Queen. 2 p.m. online; Tickets $10. You can find more information and purchase tickets here.

