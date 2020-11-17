Great 8: Illuminate Light Show, drive-in movies and ghost tours

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — While Gov. Ralph Northam’s new order has restricted gatherings of more than 25 people, there are still ways to have fun this weekend.

We encourage everyone to wear a mask and follow CDC COVID-19 guidelines while attending the following events.

ALL WEEKEND: ILLUMINATE LIGHT SHOW

Enjoy the beauty of Christmas lights from the comfort of you car with this drive through display. The almost one million LED lights are synchronized to music you can tune into with your car radio. 5:30 to 10 p.m. nightly at Meadow Event Park on 13111 Dawn Blvd. in Doswell, Va. Tickets are $25 per car. Police, firefighters, ems, healthcare workers, and members of the military get free admission through Nov. 19 with a valid ID. Find more information and purchase tickets online here.

ALL WEEKEND: VIRTUAL VISITS WITH SANTA

Start your holiday season with an exciting virtual visit with Santa Claus. This session will also include a pre-recorded video personalized for your children before live chatting with the jolly old man himself. The initial session is $24.95. You can book your session online here.

THURSDAY, NOV. 19: JONATHAN BYRD AND THE PICKUP COWBOYS

JAMinc is hosting songwriter Jonathan Byrd and The Pickup Cowboys. You can watch the show from your couch at 7:30 p.m. through the In Your Ear…Live YouTube channel. There is no admission fee but donations are accepted. Read more about who’s performing here.

FRIDAY, NOV. 20: CHURCHILL GHOST TOUR

Spend your evening listening to the creepy tales of Richmond’s past and the ghosts that now inhabit its streets. There is a strict 15 person limit on each tour. 8 p.m. at 2300 E. Broad Street. Tickets are $13-$17 and can be purchased online here.

FRIDAY, NOV. 20: CADAVER: ESCAPE ROOM

Gather your friends (10 max) and head to the escape room at the Hanover Tavern. You must investigate quickly in order to escape. Gloves and face masks are required. To allow social distancing, only 10 people can be in one group. Tickets must be purchased three days in advance.

FRIDAY, NOV. 20 – SATURDAY, NOV. 21: DRIVE-IN DOUBLE FEATURE

The Goochland Drive-In Theater will have two double-feature showings this weekend. The first is a double showing of “The Santa Clause” and “Frost” on Friday and Saturday. The second is a double showing of “The Time Machine” and “Forbidden Planet.” Admission is $25 per car. You can buy tickets and find more information online here.

SATURDAY, NOV. 21: VIRTUAL ROBOT BUILDING PARTY

Girl Scouts of the Commonwealth of VA is hosting a robot building party for girls in grades K-3. Imagine what kind of robot you could build at the event! The event is free and will be held via Zoom. Prior registration is required.

SATURDAY, NOV. 21: CHRISTMAS MORNING RELEASE

Sip Christmas Morning and Gingerbread Stout at Hardywood this weekend! The release of Christmas Morning 9.2 percent ABV, is happening from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. RVA food trucks will also be selling food items for your enjoyment: WC Food Truck: Southbound BBQ Sandwich Pop-Up with Chefs Joe Sparatta and Lee Gregory, Curbside Creations, Gelati Celesti and Salt + Forge.

