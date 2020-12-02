GREAT 8: RVA Illuminates, Christmas Market and more!

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — We are just a few weeks from Christmas and it’s time to get in the holiday spirit! This weekend 8News will kick off holiday events with RVA Illuminates. Tune in as we light up the downtown skyline.

FRIDAY, DEC. 4: RVA ILLUMINATES

Light up the downtown skyline with 8News during a time-honored Richmond tradition. This year 8News will be providing live complete coverage of performances, uplifting stories and the official lighting at 6 p.m. This is a virtual event. For more info, click here.

SATURDAY, DEC. 5: CHRISTMAS MARKET AT GILES FARM

Shop local this Christmas at this outdoor holiday market. There will also be food and photo opportunities for families. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Giles Farm on 9239 Denton Tavern. Free.

SATURDAY, DEC. 5: TEAS AND TIDINGS

Like now, not every family could be together for the holidays during the civil war. Enjoy a tasty tea while learning about how soldiers and their families celebrated the season. 2 p.m. at Pamplin Historical Park, 6125 Boydton Plank Road or online. $24-$39.95 a person. You find more information about the event and purchase tickets online here.

SATURDAY, DEC. 5: OPEN MIC LIVESTREAM

Slam Richmond is holding an online poetry workshop at 5:30 p.m. followed by an open mic at 8:30 p.m. Free; find more information online here.

SATURDAY, DEC. 5: MOVIES ON BROWN’S ISLAND

Get in the holiday spirit with the classic Christmas movie, “Elf.” The showing will be presented by Venture Richmond at Brown’s Island. All you have to do is bring your own blankets and chairs and find a socially distant spot on the island. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased in advance.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY, DEC. 5-6: HOLIDAY HUSTLE VIRTUAL 5K

This virtual 5k is raising money for the Power Over Parkinson’s Foundation, which supports the use of exercise and wellness to reduce the symptoms or slow the progression of Parkinson’s Disease. Registration is $10-$25. You can find more information and register online here.

SUNDAY, DEC. 6: WINTER WANDER

Grab yourself a free hot drink and then head out on a self-guided walking tour of the historic Court End neighborhood. Noon to 4 p.m. at the Valentine on 1015 E Clay Street. Free.

SUNDAY, DEC. 6: DRIVE-IN CHRISTMAS EXPERIENCE

Get in the holiday spirit during this drive-in Christmas experience! Pull into the parking lot at Atlee Church and sing seasonal songs and have fun! All you have to do is tune-in on the radio and enjoy this holiday event from your car. Click here for more information.

